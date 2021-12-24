Michigan's Hillsdale College buys land in unincorporated Placer County

A late November land purchase in unincorporated Placer County suggests a higher-education institution is making a move into the region. In two separate deals, entities affiliated with Michigan-based Hillsdale College paid about $5.8 million for 1,028 undeveloped acres west of Roseville. The land, between South Brewer Road and the western city limit of Roseville, has been intended for a higher-education campus for more than two decades. Messages left by phone and email with Hillsdale College Thursday…