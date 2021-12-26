Covid 19: First and second jabs surge as Omicron spreads across the UK
Published
Nearly a quarter of a million people came forward for their first jab in the run up to Christmas - a 46 per cent increase on the previous week.Full Article
Published
Nearly a quarter of a million people came forward for their first jab in the run up to Christmas - a 46 per cent increase on the previous week.Full Article
(Natural News) Welcome to the Orwellian death cult that pushes for vaccine-induced abortions and infertility right out in the open...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to..