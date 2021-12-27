Vladimir Putin threatens Russia will consider all options if West does not give security guarantees: ‘We must tell them, stop!’

If the West does not give Russia any new security guarantees, including Ukraine not joining NATO, Vladimir Putin will ponder all options, it has emerged. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern [...]

