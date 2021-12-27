Nashville bids for 2024 Republican National Convention

Nashville has entered the running to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, as reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The city is one of several under consideration by the Republican National Committee. Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., speaking to Fox 17, stated, “at the request of the Governor’s office we have submitted a response to the RNC’s RFP and requested an RFP from the DNC.” Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp submitted the bid on…