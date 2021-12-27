No more walk-ins: Covid-19 test shortage affects St. Louis County clinics

Many people are looking for Covid-19 tests after traveling and seeing family over the holiday weekend. Due to high demand for tests across the country, testing sites are struggling to give Covid-19 tests to all of the people seeking them. Tests are in limited supply. TESTING SITES IN ST. LOUIS COUNTY St. Louis County clinics reopened Monday after they were closed for the holidays. But because of the national shortage, you won't be able to walk in and get a test anymore. St. Louis County is…