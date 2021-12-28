West Coast Sourdough outlines growth plans for 2022

After nearly doubling its footprint in 2021, fast-growing eatery West Coast Sourdough is expected to add another dozen locations in the new year. West Coast Sourdough is a San Francisco-based restaurant franchise that specializes in sandwiches, soups and salads. Since its founding in 2020, it has grown to 15 locations throughout California, including eight in the Sacramento region. Kaldeep "Kay" Uppal, CEO of West Coast Sourdough, said the business began 2021 with eight restaurants but was able…