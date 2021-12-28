Lawyer for Arizona Senate election audit firm wants to quit

PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney representing the private company that oversaw the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results is trying to quit after a series of losses in cases brought by groups seeking records of the “audit.”



The move to withdraw by attorney Jack Wilenchik is opposed by American Oversight, a government watchdog group that has for months been seeking records held by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas.



American Oversight's lawyer said in a court filing Monday that allowing Wilenchik to quit will just delay resolution of the case and prevent the public from knowing how the Senate and its contractors conducted the review. And it said he has not given the court any reason to allow such delay and has continued his “pugnacious approach” to defending his client in the face of repeated losses and court orders to hand over the records.



“In sum, the jig is up, and Cyber Ninjas’ longstanding effort to avoid disclosure of public records relating to the audit would seem to be finally coming to an end,” American Oversight attorney Keith Beauchamp wrote. “But Wilenchik’s eleventh-hour maneuver to avoid production could thwart this Court’s orders because, of course, Cyber Ninjas cannot appear except through counsel.”



Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan has been called to give a deposition to American Oversight's lawyers on Jan. 5.



Wilenchik didn't immediately respond Tuesday to calls and emails seeking comment. Neither did a spokesman for Logan, Rod Thomson.



The Arizona Republic has a separate lawsuit against the Senate and Cyber Ninjas seeking records the firm holds related to the audit. Wilenchik is also asking a judge to allow him to quit representing them in that case. Online court records do not list a response yet from the Republic's lawyers, who...