8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! The mild weather will continue today with a high of 57 degrees and rain expected starting in the late afternoon and into the evening. Now, here's what you need to know today: The Maryland Department of Health reported coronavirus deaths for the first time in weeks yesterday following a cyberattack in early December that affected Covid-19 data reporting. The state reported that at least 415 Marylanders died of Covid-19 from Dec. 4 through Tuesday, which breaks down to about…