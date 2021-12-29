This Denver startup is using geospatial data to help multiple industries

A Colorado startup helping industries like oil and gas analyze and understand large swaths of geospatial data has raised a $4 million seed funding as it sees a rapid adoption of its technology. Teren, formerly SolSpec, recently announced the rebrand and $4 million seed funding, which was led by Allos Ventures. The AI machine learning software and content company is primarily focused on delivering analysis of remotely sensed geospatial data, including environmental threats. Led by Colorado State…