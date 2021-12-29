Omicron curbs and roaring inflation could tip economies into double dip recessions, warns World Bank top economist
Published
A return to strict restrictions on daily life to curb the spread of Omicron and roaring inflation could plunge the world’s leading economies into double dip recessions, according to the World Bank’s chief economist. Speaking to The Telegraph, Carmen Reinhart, the organisation’s top economist, said the emergence of the new strain of coronavirus and historically [...]Full Article