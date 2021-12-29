Gainey inauguration to take place virtually

On Monday, Jan. 3, Mayor-elect Ed Gainey will be sworn in as the city of Pittsburgh’s 61st mayor. And due to Covid-19 and the advice of public health officials, the ceremony will take place virtually. The ceremony is scheduled for 1 pm, and it will be live-streamed on the city of Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel, city channels (Comcast channels 13 and 14 and Verizon channels 44 and 45) and on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages. On Sunday before inauguration day, Gainey will be hosting a virtual…