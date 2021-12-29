Robinhood is launching a beta version of its crypto wallet in January
After months of fine-tuning the crypto wallet during the October alpha testing, Robinhood is now ready to move to the beta phase.Full Article
The forthcoming crypto wallet will allow users to deposit and withdraw Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and other tokens, the company said.