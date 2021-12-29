Victoria's Secret, Darling Ingredients rise; FuelCell falls

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:



Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $2.05 to $36.25



The egg supplier’s second-quarter profits fell well short of Wall Street expectations.



Victoria's Secret & Co., up $5.92 to $54.50



The seller of lingerie and beauty products announced an accelerated stock buyback program worth $250 million.



Darling Ingredients Inc., up $1.29 to $67.81.



The company said it was buying Valley Proteins, which operates rendering and used cooking oil facilities, for $1.1 billion in cash.



FuelCell Energy Inc., down 76 cents to $5.11



The power generation company reported a wider loss than analysts were expecting in its latest quarter.



Alaska Air Group Inc., down 76 cents to $52.14



Airline stocks continued to weaken as the spreading omicron variant led to more flight cancellations.



Meta Platforms Inc., down $3.28 to $342.94.



Communications companies including Facebook's parent company were weaker than the rest of the market.



Johnson & Johnson, up $1.88 to $171.55



Health care outpeformed other sectors in the market.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $4.89 to 148.26.



Chipmakers posted some of the biggest declines.