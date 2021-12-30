Live updates: Masks to be mandatory outdoors in Paris

PARIS — Residents and tourists in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors starting Friday as France sees a surge of COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.



The Paris police prefecture said the mask rule will apply to people ages 12 and over, although individuals will be except while riding bicycles or motorcycles, traveling in vehicles and doing exercise.



Those who do not comply face fines of 135 euros ($153).



Masks already are mandatory in shops, public facilities and office buildings and on public transportation in France.



The French government announced measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus this week, when France reported a daily record of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.



TAIPEI, Taiwan — Chinese officials promised steady deliveries of groceries to residents of Xi’an, an ancient capital with 13 million people that is under the strictest lockdown of a major Chinese city since Wuhan was shut early last year at the start of the pandemic.



China’s Commerce Ministry has contacted nearby provinces to help ensure adequate supplies of everyday necessities, a ministry spokesperson said Thursday.



State broadcaster CCTV aired a story Thursday showing building staff assembling free grocery deliveries for the...