The week in bankruptcies: Garner business files for Chapter 7

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings – including zero with total debt above $1 million – during the week that ended Dec. 24, 2021. Year to date through Dec. 24, 2021, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -41 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to…