Victoria's Secret to buy back $250 million of common stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to buy back $250 million of common stock. The intimates company said it will receive an initial delivery of approximately 4.1 million shares of common stock on Dec. 31. The final settlement of the repurchase is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The repurchase plan received the unanimous support of the Victoria’s Secret board of directors, the company said. Formerly…