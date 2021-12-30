8 things you need to know today, and Happy New Year

Good morning Baltimore and Happy (almost) New Year! Congrats on making it to the end of 2021. It certainly wasn't an easy year. Covid continued to ravage communities, families and the world at large. But we did see some relief over 2020 in the form of vaccines, which have helped prevent unnecessary illness, hospitalization and death, and allowed us all to finally break out of our isolation bubbles — for a few months anyway. Things feel dark now that we're back to surge level Covid numbers, and…