Capital infusion could bring tenfold growth to Central Bark dog daycare franchise

Central Bark doggy daycare franchise system founders Jackie Jordan and Chris Gabarecently received a strategic capital investment from Radnor, Pennsylvania-based NewSpring Capital to expand the franchise. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. The founders weren’t actively looking for investors and had to get to know NewSpring before committing to its offer. One of the main requests was to continue to oversee the day-to-day operations. “I still love this business and what we’re doing,”…