Doctors need a safer way to drill into the skull. This startup just raised funding to deliver it

Casey Grage wants to change the way doctors drill holes into the skull — and armed with fresh funding, the neurotechnology startup founder is working toward launching her product to do just that and tapping research partners to get it out there. The CEO of Hubly Surgical has raised $900,000 in an oversubscribed funding round, $300,000 more than she set out to secure in 2021, from backers including Canadian pre-seed investment vehicle First Fund, the round’s lead investor; Texas angel group SWAN…