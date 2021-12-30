Top 5 biggest innovation stories of 2021

2021 was a strange and difficult year, a pandemic sequel which saw the Covid virus mutate and bring with it more changes to the world as we knew it. Boston's innovators found ways to persevere through that challenge, pivot themselves to succeed despite it, and in some cases make our new world a better place. Here were five of the biggest innovation stories reported by BostInno this past year. Boston's plant-based food industry booms The explosive growth of food tech company Motif FoodWorks was…