The Smart Fit Method transforms fitness with AI

The Smart Fit Method, a science-based personal fitness training program and lifestyle brand by father-and-son team Rob and Connor Darnbrough, is slated to open its second location in Koloa Village, Kauai in mid-January. The new 1,155 square-foot studio will feature innovative, artificial intelligence-driven exercise equipment, locally owned and operated by Kauai trainer Jodee Burris. After a successful launch in Cardiff, California in July 2021, the company, with eight employees, has its sights…