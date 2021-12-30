The top 5 ways not to screw up in 2022 per Attorney George Nemphos

This is the time of year you come across well-meaning platitudes and inspirational prose as people make their New Year's resolutions. Half the time (maybe more) those plans to eat healthier, exercise daily and save money are thrown out the window by Feb. 1. With all the uncertainty in the world around us, with a pandemic still lingering, and with change as the only constant we can trust, the New Year’s fresh start is also an opportunity to be realistic and be smart. As a lawyer, here’s some advice…