Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
Published
The US road safety regulator said Tesla was recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address a number of issues.Full Article
Published
The US road safety regulator said Tesla was recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address a number of issues.Full Article
Tesla has recalled more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and boot issues that..