What Omicron means for a Columbus travel insurance startup

The unending coronavirus pandemic again is upending travel plans for 2022, reinforcing the meaning of the name for travel insurer Battleface Inc. The startup moved to Columbus at the beginning of the year from the UK, where it was founded in 2018 by industry veterans who recognized that one-size-fits-all policies no longer fit the way people travel. Battleface sold its first U.S. policies in March, added more than 50 employees and set a pace to triple revenue over 2020. As the year winds down,…