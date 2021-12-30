What's next for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?

NEW YORK (AP) — With Wednesday's guilty verdict in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, here's a look at what the once high-flying Jeffrey Epstein confidante was accused of and what's next for her:



WHO WERE GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S ACCUSERS?



The prosecution hinged on the accusations of four women — Annie Farmer and the pseudonymous Jane, Kate and Carolyn — who say they were teenagers when Maxwell and Epstein sexually exploited them in the 1990s and early 2000s.



ON WHAT CHARGES WAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL CONVICTED?



The trial focused on six counts:



1. conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts



2. enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts



3. conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity



4. transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity



5. sex trafficking conspiracy



6. sex trafficking of a minor



She was convicted on all charges except the second count, despite her lawyers' assertions she was just a patsy.



WHY WAS SHE ACQUITTED ON ONE COUNT?



Without public statements from the jurors, who have yet to come forward, it's impossible to say for sure. But the second count, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, was perhaps the most ambiguous of the charges levied. Maxwell was accused of having “enticed” Jane to New York City, arranging flights and offering gifts, knowing that Epstein would abuse her. During deliberations, the jury seemed to be hung up on this count, asking for the definition of “enticement" in a note.



HOW EXACTLY DO YOU PRONOUNCE ‘GHISLAINE’?



Think French. Hard “g,” silent “s.” First syllable: “ghee,” like the clarified butter. If it helps, the cover of the New York Post — run by...