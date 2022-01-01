Is what’s mine, ours? Understanding community property
You may have heard the term “community property,” but do you know exactly what it means or how it could affect you? Generally speaking, community property refers to property acquired by one or both spouses during the marriage provided the spouses live in a state that has a community property regime. There are not many community property states left, as most states have adopted what is referred to as a “common law of property regime.” The remaining community property states are Arizona,…Full Article