Turkish Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Surge
Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated sharply and producer prices surged in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.Full Article
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December,..