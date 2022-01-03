December M&A Roundup: Digital learning, caregiver support and cybersecurity

Here are the mergers and acquisitions that everyone was talking about in Boston in December. Newburyport-based UFP Technologies Inc., a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging for the medical market, announced the acquisition of DAS Medical Inc. Tempo Software, a Boston company developing team time management and productivity-enhancing software, acquired ALM Works, another local company building a project and portfolio management tool. Aware, a…