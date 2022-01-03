Remembering the legend of John Madden
Published
John Madden was a Super Bowl-winning coach and an iconic broadcaster who had fun with football while also teaching audiences -More-Full Article
Published
John Madden was a Super Bowl-winning coach and an iconic broadcaster who had fun with football while also teaching audiences -More-Full Article
FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks joins Colin Cowherd to remember the legend John Madden. Shanks shares a special..
Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL legend John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85. The league’s..