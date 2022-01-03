Santa Fe fitness firm with mobile app raises money for pandemic-proof business plan

A fitness company that claims it may be "Covid proof" is raising money for a new type of fitness equipment. Called Board30, the Santa Fe-based company offers "boards" that utilize resistance band training — where elastic or rubber bands are used for exercise. "It's lengthening, its strengthening, it's a lot of core work," founder Floery Mahoney told Albuquerque Business First, adding that the equipment could be used to "work out your grandmother" or a "super-duper athlete." The studio version…