8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! Use caution if you're on the roads this morning, freezing rain may have made some areas icy. Temperatures today will be in the 30s and low 40s and there's a good chance 2-3 more inches of snow could be on its way tomorrow night. We'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. Now, for the news of the day. You may have seen coverage of the hundreds of drivers stuck on I-95 in Virginia yesterday and today, some for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures. Lanes in both directions…