NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs bill to give small businesses some relief from fines

Mayor Eric Adams Tuesday signed a bill he said will give small New York City businesses some relief from fines and penalties. Adams said the “Small Business Forward” executive order directs city departments to have a goal of "reducing fine schedules and allowing for cure periods or warnings for first-time violations." “Our small businesses have been through so much during the Covid-19 pandemic. The last thing they need to deal with are unnecessary fines. We’re cutting the red tape and bringing…