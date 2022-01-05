Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show
Published
Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. The event drew 171,000 attendees in January 2020, but the in-person show was canceled in 2021 due to Covid-19. While this year’s CES show features a smaller-than-usual list of exhibitors due to the pandemic, some Orlando-area companies nevertheless…Full Article