Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was forced to resign after raising concerns about financial malfeasance that he said cost taxpayers millions of dollars.



Among numerous allegations, Zach DeGregorio said in the lawsuit Dec. 28 that top officials committed securities fraud by refinancing spaceport gross receipts tax bonds under false pretenses.



He also said secret meetings held between state officials and Spaceport America’s most notable tenant — Virgin Galactic — may have resulted in violations of the state's anti-donation law, which restricts government donations to personal and private-sector enterprises as a precaution against graft and corruption.



The civil complaint filed in state district court lists numerous officials, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes, officials with the New Mexico Finance Authority and members of the Spaceport Authority board.



Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's spokeswoman, said her office will not comment on pending litigation. Other officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment about the allegations.



DeGregorio, a certified public accountant who had worked for the spaceport authority for more than four years, posted a video statement about his lawsuit on social media. He said he wanted to set the record straight.



“I believe one person can make a difference in this world and I believe it's important to stand up for what is right,” he said.



The lawsuit also details alleged procurement violations and retaliation that DeGregorio faced after first reporting his concerns to officials in 2020. DeGregorio asked for a jury trial for the lawsuit, which seeks...