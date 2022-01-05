Silicon Ranch Corp. secures $838 million capital raise

Silicon Ranch Corp. may have just closed the largest capital raise in Nashville tech history. The solar panel startup has secured a $838.3 million round of funding, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing made Dec. 29. The near $1 billion raise is more than just notable for Nashville's tech scene — it’s likely record-breaking. Recent large raises include SmileDirectClub’s $380 million raise in 2018 and Silicon Ranch’s $225 million round of funding in 2020, but nothing…