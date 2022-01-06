KFC launching plant-based fried chicken from Beyond Meat

Kentucky Fried Chicken is launching plant-based fried chicken from Beyond Meat Inc. nationwide. Beginning Jan. 10, KFC’s U.S. restaurants will offer Beyond Fried Chicken for a limited time. Beyond Fried Chicken, developed by El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) exclusively for KFC, will be available as KFC's first plant-based combo meal with fries and a medium drink, or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders. Prices will start at $6.99, tax extra, and may vary by location. "The…