As Covid variant rages, Grammys postponed, Sundance goes virtual

The red carpets are being rolled up.The Grammys: Postponed. Sundance Film Festival: Going virtual. The Golden Globes: Downsizing. The Critics Choice awards: Put on hold. Events celebrating entertainment at the beginning of the year are being pushed back as the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on staffing levels. And it's coming just months after moviegoers trickled back into theaters. The box office is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, even with the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."…