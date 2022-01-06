The New York Times is buying The Athletic, whose cofounder once promised to “wait every local paper out and let them continuously bleed until we are the last ones standing”
Published
The New York Times is buying sports subscription site The Athletic for $550 million, The Information reported Thursday (Bloomberg has confirmed). As also previously reported by The Information, The Athletic had wanted more like $750 million. From that piece by Jessica Toonkel: The Athletic has built an avid following of sports fans — the majority...Full Article