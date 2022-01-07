As Unemployment Falls, Interest Rate Increases Creep Nearer
A fresh jobs report showed that the unemployment rate is still dropping. That likely keeps the Fed on track to raise interest rates as inflation rises.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warning that the Federal..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market is nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies are..