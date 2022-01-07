Report: H-E-B buys empty supermarket in southern Dallas

H-E-B has bought a property on West Wheatland Road in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported. According to DMN, the 58,940-square-foot vacant supermarket was constructed for Albertsons and opened in 1985. The property operated as an Albertsons store until 2004 and has been empty for years. “We recently purchased property in the southern sector of Dallas County in anticipation of future growth,” H-E-B/Central Market senior director of public affairs Mabrie Jackson said in an emailed statement…