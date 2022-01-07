The office is dead — Long live the (‘flexible’) office

As we near the two-year mark in the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s becoming clear just how much our work lives have permanently transformed. Many of us haven’t seen the inside of our offices this entire time, and some may choose to never set foot in them again. Working remotely is obviously not new, but it’s undeniable that the pandemic made more people comfortable with the concept. Contrary to what some appear to believe, though, this office-aversion is not necessarily a problem. Workers don’t…