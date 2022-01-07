Red Mountain Makers selects Hardware Park as new home

A Birmingham makers organization has moved shop to Hardware Park. Red Mountain Makers has outgrown its previous location in Woodrow Hall in Crestwood, said Steven Wyss, chair of the board of directors. Wyss said the move will double the organization's space from 4,000 to 8,000 square feet. “Hardware Park is an amazing partner with us and has worked to make sure we can actually afford to be there and is working with us in every way they can and being great to support us,” Wyss said. The extra…