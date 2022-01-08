Novak Djokovic: lawyers say recent Covid infection gave him vaccine exemption
Novak Djokovic had a vaccine exemption to enter Australia due to a recent Covid infection, his lawyers have said.Full Article
Djokovic, who is in immigration detention after having his visa cancelled on arrival on Thursday, returned his first positive covid..
Watch VideoNovak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his..