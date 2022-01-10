Filling jobs, supply chain disruptions will be challenges; revenue, profits expected to rise in 2022 – Pittsburgh Economic Outlook Report
Optimism about their companies and the Pittsburgh economy has returned to the region's business owners and top executives. They are confident even as they face concerns about rising business costs, supply chain disruption and employee acquisition and retention. In 2022, more business leaders expect to see an increase in their company's revenue and profitability compared to their expectations a year ago. These are among the main takeaways from the 2022 Economic Outlook survey conducted by…