Novak Djokovic wins visa appeal ahead of Australian Open: Tennis star released from detention but govt considering use of ‘personal power’ to block him
World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open. Judge Anthony Kelly quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half [...]Full Article