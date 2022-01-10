15 ways to get people to buy now

There’s a lot of uncertainty going around. How can you get people to buy now? It starts by remembering there has always been uncertainly. We tend to downplay or dismiss it once it’s past. On Wall Street there’s a saying: “The four most dangerous words on Wall Street are ‘This time it’s different.’” How do you encourage people to buy now? Ways to create a sense of urgency Picking up on that earlier quote, many of these strategies have withstood the test of time. Why? Because…