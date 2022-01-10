Media: Audie Cornish joins CNN+ after leaving NPR

Former NPR host Audio Cornish is joining CNN as a host on its upcoming streaming service, CNN announced Monday. She will host a program on CNN+, which debuts in the spring, and contribute to its programming. “Her voice has been such an important part of the lives of so many people, and the perspective, integrity and grace that have been hallmarks of her career will make her such an important addition to our teams,” said Andrew Morse, EVP and chief digital officer and head of CNN+. Cornish,…