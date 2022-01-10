Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate because of close contact with someone who has COVID-19.Full Article
Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff who have to self isolate
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ikea staff face sick pay cut if they are unvaccinated and have to self-isolate
Hull Daily Mail
Furniture giant acts but says individuals will be treated on a case-by-case basis
Unvaccinated Ikea staff could have sick pay cut if asked to self-isolate
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette