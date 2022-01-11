Kansas City metro ranks No. 3 in the nation for this high-paying occupation: psychiatrists

The Kansas City area's highest-paid occupation also ranks among the best and most lucrative jobs in the nation. According to U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Jobs ranking, psychiatrists in the Kansas City metro are the third-highest-paid in the country. With a mean annual wage of $287,220, the occupation ranks No. 1 among Kansas City's 50 highest-paid jobs. Data from the magazine shows the median salary nationally is $208,000. The publication ranked psychiatrist as the 51st best job of 2022.…