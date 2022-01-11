Millennial Money: How to have the wedding you want for less

This one goes out to all you lovebirds who got engaged over the holidays and are now left planning a wedding with zero event-planning experience.



Somehow you’re expected to craft a day that’s traditional, yet modern. Well-attended, yet intimate. It’s about you as a couple, but also shouldn’t be offensive to any of your guests. And most crucially, don’t overspend, but make sure it looks expensive.



Sure, weddings are fun, but the most important part of any wedding is everything that happens after — your real life, together. Don’t start that life with credit card debt that lasts until your fifth anniversary.



If you focus your spending on what you and your guests will actually notice, and skip expensive things no one really cares about, you’ll have a beautiful wedding without the debt.



ESTABLISH YOUR BUDGET



Before you plan anything, set a budget based on what you (and your families, if they’re contributing) can afford. Make every decision with that number in mind, whether it’s $250, $5,000 or $50,000.



At its core, a wedding is simply “a celebration of love,” says Jen Glantz, founder of the company Bridesmaid for Hire and an email newsletter called The First Years of Marriage. “In that celebration, there are no rules. … Look at your wedding as a blank slate, an empty room. What do you want to fill it with? What can you afford to fill it with?”



REEVALUATE TRADITIONAL ‘MUST-HAVES’



“This is the biggest thing I have to tell everybody when they plan a wedding: You don’t need anything at your wedding to get married,” Glantz says. “If you don’t want a cake, don’t have a cake. If you don’t want to wear a dress or a tuxedo, don’t.”



Here are some other ways to save.



— DECOR: Guests remember the overall vibe, not the tiny details....